"It means Jey is losing", "He did it for The Rock" - WWE Legend's message has fans convinced SummerSlam will see a massive change in The Bloodline

WWE fans are convinced that SummerSlam will see a massive change in The Bloodline after 57-year-old legend Rikishi's message to Jey Uso.

The Bloodline saga is still going strong as Roman Reigns is set to face his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat match. The Tribal Chief, alongside Solo Sikoa, attacked Jimmy Uso, which led to Jey challenging Reigns for the match so he could pin him again, just like he did at Money in the Bank.

Recently, Rikishi sent a message to his son Jey via Instagram story, which indicated that The Head of the Table could be changed after SummerSlam, hinting at Jey becoming the new Tribal Chief.

Wrestlelamia posted a screenshot of his Instagram story on Twitter with the caption to let everyone know that Rikishi posted it.

"Rikishi posted this on his insta story. The New Tribal Chief," WrestleLamia on Twitter.

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. One fan tweeted that Rikishi's post means Jey Uso is going to lose to Roman Reigns.

A fan made a hilarious comment that recalled the time when Riksihi drove over Stone Cold and said that he did it for The Rock, indicating that the post is a joke.

A fan wants Rikishi to show up during SummerSlam or the next episode of SmackDown.

Another fan said that Jey Uso is on a massive roll at the moment, and they do want him to win at SummerSlam. However, they believe the same thing happened with Cody Rhodes when he went in a bout against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because WWE management wants Reigns to win.

Another fan believes Roman Reigns would win because WWE will plan a match in which he will go against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

WWE legend Mark Henry believes former Bloodline member Jey Uso needs to show more confidence

In a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE legend Mark Henry said that he wants former Bloodline member Jey Uso to show more confidence while talking to The Tribal Chief. He also said that he believes Jey's chances of winning against Reigns at WWE SummerSlam are low.

"I'm gonna hold the mic and I'm gonna be waving that mic like, 'I can't wait to tell you what's on my mind right now, Roman. Go ahead, you got the floor, you're the Tribal Chief. Say it, say what you need to say.' I wanna see that level of confidence because if you get that, then you really believe that he's gonna win. I'm doubtful right now. I want him to but the optics tell me that he doubts himself."

Fans want former Bloodline member Jey to win the Universal Championship but doubt that WWE would let Reigns lose. Only time will tell what will happen at The Biggest Summer Party.

