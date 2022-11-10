“It needs to be addressed” - WWE Superstar has a score to settle with Kevin Owens

WWE Superstar Elias sent a message to Kevin Owens on this week's edition of The Bump.

The Prizefighter was embroiled in a feud with Elias' younger brother Ezekiel for months as he refused to believe Ezekiel was really Elias's brother and thought he was the guitarist himself.

The feud between the two ended a few months ago with KO taking out Zeke with an Apron Powerbomb, after which the latter had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Elias stated that he has unfinished business with Owens. The 34-year-old added that KO is nowhere to be found since he made his return:

"There are different people that I need to get in there with and handle things. I think I need to say right off the top of my head, Kevin Owens, he needs to be addressed. I don't know where he's been. It's like I came back and the guy that put my brother on the shelf just magically disappeared into thin air. He's nowhere to be found, nowhere to be seen. So first and foremost, I'd like to know, Kevin Owens, where are you? What are you doing?" [39:37 - 40:01]

Kevin Owens has been missing from WWE main roster for over a month

The former Universal Champion was last seen in action on TV programming on the September 30 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano to defeat the Alpha Academy and Austin Theory.

KO returned to his old persona of 'The Prizefighter' earlier this year. He has teamed up with Johnny Gargano on a few occasions but has not been a part of an enthralling storyline since his feud with Ezekiel ended.

A recent report by WrestleVotes stated that Owens was supposed to get involved in the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, but that has been put on hold for now as Sami's popularity with the group has skyrocketed.

"He [Kevin Owens] was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that's white hot right now. Those plans from what I've been told are definitely pushed back, but they're not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn." [H/T GiveMeSport]

While Sami's association with The Bloodline has been one of the most interesting storylines in WWE, many expect the villainous stable to turn on the Master Strategist.

However, Owens could join forces with his former friend to bring down the heel faction as he himself has a score to settle with Roman Reigns.

