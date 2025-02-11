"It is official" - Adam Pearce reacts as first WWE match gets confirmed for WrestleMania 41

The first match for WrestleMania 41 was officially confirmed during tonight's episode of WWE RAW on Netflix. Adam Pearce has now shared his reaction to the blockbuster announcement.

Jey Uso, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, has been weighing his options for his WrestleMania 41 match for the last couple of weeks. After confronting both champions last week, the OG Bloodline member finally made up his mind about who he would challenge at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jey Uso has chosen to face Gunther for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The decision came moments after the Ring General ambushed the OG Bloodline member while he was Yeeting with the crowd during the opening segment.

The Imperium leader slammed Jey on the announce table and beat him senselessly before officials ran down to the ring to pull him off. Gunther laid hands on one of the officials and powerbombed Jey Uso before heading to the back.

However, a worn-out Jey Uso got on the microphone and picked Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The two men came to blows again before the security pulled them apart.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter handle and tweeted the following:

"It is official," Pearce wrote.

Jey has yet to defeat Gunther, as he has lost all three matches against him in recent history. Will the Yeet Master finally redeem himself at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

