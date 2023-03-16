"It really does feel like a family" - The Judgment Day member reveals they hope the group stays together for a long time

The Judgment Day has become a staple on WWE television and one of the most popular acts in the company.

Initially, the heel faction was led by Edge as he took Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley under his wing. However, the group betrayed the Rated-R Superstar once Finn Balor joined and brutally attacked the Hall of Famer.

Edge still hasn't forgotten and is scheduled to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at this year's WWE WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed on the Checkpoint podcast that she hopes the group stays together in WWE for a long time.

"It's been a lot of fun. I hope the Judgment Day sticks around for a long time because this is one of the funnest times of my career. It really does feel like a family. We're there for each other, we travel with each other, we do everything. We have our own group chat and chat to each other, share memes. It feels like a little family and I'm having the time of my life," said Rhea Ripley. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star Dominik claims The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is his family now

Dominik has found his confidence since joining The Judgment Day, and most of it can be attributed to his Mami, Rhea Ripley.

He has seemingly disavowed his family and disclosed to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling that he would not oppose Ripley battling with his mother and sister.

"I hope not. Because if they do, we've seen Mami [Rhea Ripley] step up to Solo [Sikoa], body slam Luke Gallows, beat Tozawa. So, I can't even imagine what she would do to my little sister and my mom. I'm all game for it. If they get in my face, Mami has the right to do what she has got to do." [From 02:53 to 03:14]

The 26-year-old added that he views Rhea Ripley as his family now.

"Not at all. She is my family," said Dominik Mysterio. [From 03:18 to 03:21]

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley have already been booked for a match at this year's WWE WrestleMania. Dominik challenged his father to a bout at the biggest show of the year, but Rey Mysterio has not accepted it yet.

As of now, Damian Priest doesn't have a match lined up for the premium live event, but that could change on the Road to WrestleMania.

