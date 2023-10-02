"It's always gonna be Edge" - WWE fans "don’t blame" current AEW champion for hysterical botch following Adam Copeland's debut

WWE fans were surprised to see Adam Copeland (fka Edge) make his debut AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023. Following his first appearance, MJF took some shots at the Hall of Famer. During the post-show media scrum, he made a hysterical botch leading to some great reactions by fans.

Edge came out in the final moments of WrestleDream 2023 after Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin. The heels were assaulting Allin and his partner when the Hall of Famer came out under the new ring name Adam Copeland.

Following his arrival, The Rated-R Superstar attended the post-event media scrum. Tony Khan announced that Copeland had signed as a full-time competitor and would appear on weekly programming.

Current AEW World Champion MJF took exception to Adam Copeland’s debut in the promotion. During the presser, MJF called Copeland by his former ring name Edge before rolling his eyes and correcting himself.

The hysterical botch by The Devil sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Most pointed out that the mistake was intentional as MJF loves to create controversy.

Most WWE and AEW fans pointed out that Adam Copeland will remain Edge wherever he goes, even if the company pushes his real name on TV. It’ll be interesting to see whether his new moniker catches on, or if fans and wrestlers will continue to botch his name.

MJF wasn’t happy at Adam Copeland's (Edge) move from WWE to AEW

It’s no secret that MJF has had problems with ex-WWE stars showing up in the young promotion. He has pointed out many times that AEW President Tony Khan needs to stop signing the legends as they come in to try and steal his spot.

During the post-WrestleDream media scrum, MJF made similar remarks about The Rated-R Superstar. He assumed that the WWE Hall of Famer had come in to steal his place:

"I think he's [Copeland] another guy that's coming into my company that wants my spot, and he's got another thing [sic] coming if he thinks he's gonna take it."

MJF has remained a top draw in AEW for some time. Although Tony Khan has hired many prominent names, including former WWE champions, the 27-year-old has continued to prove his worth in the promotion with his superior skills.

Do you think Adam Copeland (Edge) will have a successful stint in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

