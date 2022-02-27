"It's boring" - WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shares surprising opinion on ongoing SmackDown feud

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently explained why he continues to keep hurting Madcap Moss on SmackDown, but not enough to end their feud once and for all.

The Scottish Warrior has been feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss for a few months now. Two out of the three WWE premium live events this year have seen Drew McIntyre face Moss inside the squared circle.

Last Friday on SmackDown, McIntyre was scheduled to face Corbin, but the latter again put his ally into the match. As a result, the former WWE Champion had to face Moss, and he picked up a huge victory to make a point. During a backstage interview, he praised Moss's athletic abilities but reminded his SmackDown rival about the impending doom he awaits every weekend.

McIntyre feels that if he finishes the job once and for all, it will be rather boring. Instead, he relishes the fact that Moss spends the entire week thinking about what will happen next. Here's what McIntyre had to say:

"Every time I am there in the ring with Madcap, I take a second to praise him just a side of intellect such as siding with Corbin to constantly go after Drew McIntyre. Corbin keeps putting Madcap in my path and I keep kicking his head off. If I take him out tonight, that's the end of it. It's boring. He is going to spend the next six days crying his eyes out thinking, " Next week there is something else in my path, I will kick his head off, more nightmares, and I will be able to get my hands on him." said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre also issued a huge warning for Happy Corbin. He recalled their old days in WWE and used it to warn Corbin about the brutal beatdown that awaits him in the future.

"But all of it is nothing. Nothing compared to what I would do to Corbin. And mate, you know me, we go way back. We were buddies. Yourself, myself, and Bobby Lashley. You know how crazy I can get," said McIntyre.

WWE @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE says that despite the look he gave Happy @BaronCorbinWWE after pinning @MadcapMoss tonight, he’s glad to keep kicking Madcap’s head off week after week until Corbin decides to finally step in the ring. #SmackDown .@DMcIntyreWWE says that despite the look he gave Happy @BaronCorbinWWE after pinning @MadcapMoss tonight, he’s glad to keep kicking Madcap’s head off week after week until Corbin decides to finally step in the ring. #SmackDown https://t.co/gNk07cll4F

WWE's reported plans for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#WWEChamber Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss , he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE Do not sleep on @MadcapMoss, he is one TOUGH SOB 🤯 He just needs some proper guidance and a career awakening like I had & he'll be something special. Now I have my eyes set on you @BaronCorbinWWE#WWEChamber https://t.co/pWtkC0PcLp

The latest backstage reports have suggested that WWE plans for a big match between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 this year. The two superstars are likely to engage in a singles match on "Show of Shows" that would mark the end of their feud on SmackDown.

It appears that the creative team will want McIntyre to compete in this storyline before he is eventually pushed into the title picture. Tentative plans suggest that he could challenge Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania next year.

