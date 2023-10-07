"It's coming from real things"- Shinsuke Nakamura reveals major reason behind his Japanese promos

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke about his current run on RAW. The King of Strong Style also opened up about his attire and his Japanese talking skills inside the ring.

Over the past few months, Nakamura has been feuding with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, on RAW, during which the former NJPW star has leaned towards his native culture. The 43-year-old has started to cut his promo in Japanese and even started wearing Japan-inspired attire.

During an interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, he asserted that the style of speech and uniqueness is also to his liking. With some flavor of samurai sword and karate, Shinsuke Nakamura defines the world of his definitive style as a weapon. Nakamura also added that he enjoys carrying these aspects into the realm of the WWE Universe and being a heel is a result of something that comes from his reality and not just pretentious acting.

"I don't know whose idea it is. Definitely, I can put real emotion into speaking Japanese. I'm also enjoying to talk like that. Sometimes I pitch the idea of my attire and bringing the samurai sword and using karate as a weapon. I'm definitely enjoying what I'm doing right now. Being evil is kind of one of the real things from myself. It's coming from real things. I'm not acting..., " said Nakamura. [H/T- Wrestling News]

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura reveals his conviction for WWE Fastlane

During the same interview with Steve Fall, The King of Strong Style revealed his conviction over the importance of WWE Fastlane in his career.

Nakamura stated that WWE Fastlane plays a pivotal role in being one of the biggest matches of his career. Continuing the talk, Nakamura said that he is going to give his level best for one of the biggest matches until now. Shinsuke added that he has forgotten what has been in the past and is focusing now on the present.

"I'm gonna put everything into the match. Of course. I'm gonna put everything, what I can do [tonight]. Not kind of, it's one of the biggest matches of my career. I forgot about the past, I need to focus now." [H/T- Wrestling News]

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to face Seth Rollins at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Champion.

