"It's not my company" - 36-year-old superstar opens up about WWE's creative process 

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar has opened up about her approach to the company's creative process for storylines.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 took place last night at the 02 Arena in London. Becky Lynch competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match but came up short in the match.

Iyo Sky handcuffed Becky Lynch and Bayley together while they were on the ladder. SKY then climbed over the leader of Damage CTRL to capture the Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan in the UK, Becky Lynch claimed that she no longer is bothered by WWE creative not going her way because her job is to make the best of what is given to her.

"I will take whatever creative is given to me, and I will say okay, well whether I like this or not. 'Can we change this? Okay, we can't. Great. How do I make this the best it can possibly be?' So that is my creative process now is kind of giving in to, 'it's not my company, it's not my sandbox.' My job is to make it as good as possible and get the fans and the people to care as much as possible," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Becky Lynch shares that she used to get bothered by WWE creative not going her way

Becky Lynch disclosed that she used to let WWE's creative process bother her but has completely changed her approach in recent months.

During her interview with Cosmopolitan, Becky Lynch discussed her approach to WWE's creative process and admitted that she used to be bothered when things didn't go her way. However, she still has a good amount of input into her storylines but doesn't get into a bad mood if the creative isn't exactly how she wanted it to be.

"I have a good amount of input into my storylines. I think in recent months, I've changed my outlook on how I approach my creative process. I used to get so hung up on my ideas and 'I want my ideas to go exactly my way,' and if they didn't go my way, I would be in a bad mood all day, and I'd let everybody know about it. I'd fight, and I'd fight, and I'd fight, and then if it didn't go my way, then I'd still be fighting until I came back through the curtain," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Becky Lynch has never won the Money in the Bank contract and that trend will continue following her loss at the premium live event last night. It will be interesting to see what the future holds on WWE RAW for The Man moving forward.

Who were you rooting for in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last night? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes