"It’s about damn time " - Chelsea Green reflects on her WWE debut three years ago

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently reflected on her NXT debut on social media.

Before NXT, Green appeared as Daniel Bryan's therapist during a 2014 edition of RAW under the name Megan Miller. She is married to Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder). Unfortunately, injuries plagued Chelsea's career, and she suffered a broken wrist during her first TV match on the former black-and-gold brand in 2019.

She debuted on the main roster in 2020 on the November 13 edition of SmackDown. Chelsea wrestled in a Fatal 4-Way Qualifying match against Natalya, Tamina, and Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old again suffered a broken wrist in her debut TV match and was released by the company in April 2021.

Chelsea recently took to Twitter to reflect on her NXT debut three years ago on January 8, 2020. She attacked Mia Yim after her victory over Kayden Carter.

"3 years ago NXT debut ✨ it’s about damn time ✨ mentality," tweeted Chelsea Green.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

NXT debut

it’s about damn time mentality 3 years agoNXT debutit’s about damn timementality 3 years ago NXT debut✨ it’s about damn time ✨ mentality https://t.co/IFGz4uKy4i

WWE is rumored to have an interest in bringing Chelsea Green back

Following her release from the company, Chelsea Green debuted in Ring of Honor but incredibly suffered another injury before wrestling in the ROH Women's World Championship tournament.

She returned to Impact Wrestling in 2021 and won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Deonna Purrazzo. In late 2022, Chelsea reportedly parted ways with IMPACT.

After her departure from the IMPACT Zone, WrestleVotes reported in October 2022 that WWE is interested in bringing Chelsea back on a main roster deal.

"I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell. I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell.

Much like Mandy Rose, Chelsea offered a premium service to fans but recently shut it down. Time will tell if either Chelsea Green or Matt Cardona will return to WWE down the line.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes