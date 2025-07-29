“It’s done, it’s over” - WWE fans are tired of top female star RAW, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has a number of top stars on its roster currently, and the women's division is filled to the brim with amazing talent. Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Bayley are three of the most talented wrestlers in the division and are all involved in the mid-card title scene, without affecting the world title picture, showcasing the depth of the division.
However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels that fans have already grown tired of Lyra Valkyria. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion has been cheered on by fans throughout her WWE career. Her rivalry with Becky Lynch, which began after WrestleMania, has been one of the highlights of her short WWE career.
Russo was talking on the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, explaining why he felt that the fans are no longer behind Lyra. He said that fans liked her initially cause she's a good wrestler, but now that they've witnessed her entire "repertoire", there's nothing left to support her.
"If a talent, if part of their act is not a audience participation, they get tired of them real quick. They liked Lyra Valkyria for a couple of weeks. Why? Because they thought she was a good wrestler. Now, now we've seen her entire repertoire. Now, there's nothing left. She got nothing for us to sing along to. Like what's left? It's done, it's over. Like it's literally over. And you can see that, bro," Russo said. [25:08 onwards]
Lyra and Becky are set to face each other for a third time for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this weekend. Lynch is set to defend her title in a No Disqualification match against the former champion. If Becky wins the title, Lyra can not challenge for the belt as long she's champion.
