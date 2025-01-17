"It’s gonna be a slobber knocker" - Wrestling personality names dream opponent for Penta in WWE

Penta finally debuted in WWE on January 13, the second episode of RAW on Netflix, defeating Chad Gable. A top wrestling personality was excited to see the luchador and even named his dream opponent for him.

The former AEW star, who was described as WWE's "worst kept secret" by Michael Cole, was the surprise opponent handpicked by General Manager Adam Pearce for Gable. The two stars went back and forth in an entertaining match, with Penta coming out on top.

The 39-year-old star then cut a promo in English and Spanish as the San Jose crowd cheered him on. His WWE debut has opened up the possibility of him facing some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Chris Van Vliet recently named Bron Breakker, as well as Gunther, as the stars he wants to see go one-on-one with the luchador. CVV even described a potential match against the Intercontinental Champion as a "slobber knocker."

"He brings this real intensity, and I think it allows us now to open up the opportunity, to open up the door for some real dream matches that could happen here. Like stylistically, if you put him in with Gunther. Stylistically, hard hitting match. Put Penta in there, with just the way he moves and the way he doesn’t hold back. Put him in there with Bron Breakker. That’s gonna be, to borrow a phrase from the great Jim Ross, it’s gonna be a slobber knocker," Van Vliet said on the latest episode of Insight. [11:56 - 12:30]

Despite initial reports of some talent unhappy with their time on RAW being cut because of Pentagon's match and promo, the company liked his debut and there's no heat on him whatsoever.

Thunder Rosa reacts to Penta's WWE presentation and debut

An emotional Thunder Rosa was very happy with how Penta was presented in WWE. Rosa shared her reaction on Busted Open Radio and explained how important it was to see her former AEW colleague succeed for the Hispanic pro wrestling community.

"This is a beautiful moment for Hispanics in professional wrestling. Finally, we are seeing some change and we’re seeing that they’re respecting our traditions. They’re giving us space where we can be ourselves. That’s why I was so proud," Rosa said. [6:05 - 6:21]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Penta and what will be his first official storyline in WWE.

