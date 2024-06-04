"It's gonna be a YEET summer" - Netizens want Jey Uso to win 2024 Money in the Bank and cash-in on surprising name

Could "Main Event" Jey Uso headline WWE SummerSlam for a second straight year? It's not out of the realm of possibility.

However, after declaring himself a participant in the 2024 Money in the Bank this week on RAW, netizens have expressed a desire to see him retrieve the briefcase inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on July 6. CM Punk liked Uso's announcement on social media as well. And that's not all.

Jey Uso wrestled Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year. In a fantasy booking comment made by a fan on Instagram, Uso cashes in on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after the latter dethrones Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The comment was approved by others.

Mr. Main Event has contended for the top prize of the company on more than one occasion. He is arguably the most over WWE Superstar on the roster today, and it only makes sense the company books him as champion sooner rather than later.

While The Bloodline has drastically changed on SmackDown, with Solo Sikoa taking over and bringing in names outside the Anoa'i family, Jey Uso hopes to reunite with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Both of them were last seen during WrestleMania week.

CM Punk and Jey Uso have developed a friendship on WWE RAW

On account of the bad blood CM Punk has with Drew McIntyre, he seized an opportunity to cost the Scot a title shot by assisting Jey to become the number-one contender on the RAW After WrestleMania XL.

They were later spotted with Jackie Redmond at an NFL game. It appears Punk and Uso have forged quite the friendship both on and off-screen.

Jey has had quite a few highs and lows since parting ways with The Bloodline. But his undeniable connection with the fans has helped him become one of the biggest merchandise sellers for the company, and naturally, a mesmerizing character on-screen. Whether he ultimately gets to hold the top prize of WWE bears watching.

