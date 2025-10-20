"It's good what they've done" - WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on creative team following The Vision's breakup (Exclusive)

Last week's episode of WWE RAW had one of the most shocking endings in recent times as The Brons turned on their leader, Seth Rollins, seemingly out of nowhere. Bron Breakker speared Seth in the middle of the ring before Bronson Reed performed a Tsunami on the World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long seemed extremely pleased with this creative decision. The decision was made keeping Seth's reported injury in mind, which he suffered during his clash with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. The Visionary performed a coast-to-coast headbutt, following which he landed awkwardly on his shoulder, leading to his reported injury.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long was extremely pleased with this decision. He enjoyed that the WWE creative team executed something that no one had already predicted. He felt that this was more akin to what used to happen in the Attitude Era.

"I don't think they'll rehash that. You know what I mean? Roman and Seth may, you know, there may be some connection there on down the line. But I think it's good what they've done. They've done something now that you couldn't predict. You know what I mean? You've done something now that the people didn't know was already going to happen before it happened. And that's what we got to have. We've got to have more of that. And what we've seen with that angle there, it was part of what you used to see with the Attitude Era. So like I said, I think that's good. It is believable. It don't get no better than that." Long said.

Seth Rollins might have to undergo surgery, if needed, following his recent injury. Given that he is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins might have to vacate the title, leaving the future of the belt in question. CM Punk is the current number one contender for the belt and would likely be involved in any match that may happen to determine the next champion if Seth vacates the title.

