"It’s happening, you can’t tell me it’s not" - AJ Lee being seen with top SmackDown star has fans convinced about a WWE return

The WWE Universe has been in a frenzied state since former Divas Champion AJ Lee was spotted with Bayley. Fans now seem convinced that either CM Punk is on his way back, or AJ Lee, or both of them together.

Ever since CM Punk was unceremoniously booted out of AEW, speculation of his WWE return has been running rampant, with hawk-eyed fans picking out multiple hints and clues towards the possibility.

While the rumors might not paint a very positive picture about a potential CM Punk comeback, nothing can be ruled out in the unpredictable world of professional wrestling. Former talents, especially the ones as respected as Lee, are still in touch with many current WWE Superstars. Unsurprisingly, she was recently seen getting cozy with one of the most beloved names on the roster, Bayley.

Several WWE fans feel AJ Lee hanging out with a major superstar from SmackDown was an apparent hint that all was good between the company and CM Punk. Some believe it is a sign that he is indeed coming back.

A few others also hoped to see AJ back in action, and it was evident that she was a universally popular name. Here are the reactions to AJ Lee and Bayley's photo together:

Is CM Punk's return confirmed for real?

Many wished to see AJ on WWE TV again, even if it meant in NXT

What did AJ Lee have to say about an in-ring return?

The 36-year-old was asked about wrestling again almost a year ago by MMA Uncaged when she was in the middle of her color commentary stint for Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Lee, who last wrestled in 2015, said that while she loved training and professional wrestling, an in-ring comeback was not something she was thinking about. The veteran was more focused on her non-wrestling roles in WOW and noted that she would take everything "one step at a time."

"Look, I love training. All kinds of training. So I've definitely gone to train, and it's fun, but all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things," said Lee. "There are definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things. We're going to start with WOW, we're going to start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time." [From 3:48 onwards]

AJ Lee recently announced she was done with WOW, opening the door for another WWE stint.

Would you like to see AJ Lee back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

