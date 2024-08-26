"It's happening" - Sami Zayn excited about major reunion after 15 years

Sami Zayn is no longer in the Intercontinental Championship picture. We're not sure what the direction for him will be on Monday Night RAW, but he is excited about one major reunion.

It was reported by several outlets that the iconic British rock band "Oasis" will be reuniting after 15 long years. The band, one of the most successful acts in UK history, had a bitter split in 2009 following a fallout between the two brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. It seems like all is well between them now and the band is set to pick up where they left off for a massive tour in 2025.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis tweeted out saying he never liked the word "FORMER" and Sami Zayn responded by saying "It's happening and it's going to be biblical" - sharing his excitement for the potential upcoming Oasis reunion.

Sami Zayn reunited with Ivar in Mexico for medical treatment

It appears that Sami has gone South of the border following his defeat to Bron Breakker in a 2-out-of-3 falls title match on RAW.

Following the loss of the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker, Sami was seen in Mexico getting Stem Cell Therapy. In the video posted by the social account of the Regenerative Medical Center in Cancun, Ivar of The Viking Raiders was seen talking to Sami Zayn, with both men getting Stem Cell Therapy.

Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez were two other names recently posted on their page. It seems like WWE and wrestling stars have a good relationship with the clinic as even ex-WWE star Matt Cardona posted a video getting treatment. Shotzi, Big E, and now-former WWE star MVP were also posted on the account previously.

The medical advancements can help extend careers and if not, simply help wrestlers get in good physical health. According to WWE legend Rey Mysterio, the Stem Cell Therapy rejuvenated and saved his career. He credits it as the reason for his incredible longevity in the ring.

