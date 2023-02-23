"It's hard being so likable" - WWE star accuses Shawn Michaels of planting fans to boo him

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has strangely been embroiled in a feud with NXT star Grayson Waller in recent weeks.

This week's NXT broadcast featured the 32-year-old taking over the production truck in the show's closing moments. During the segment, Waller claimed he is the new "Showstopper," after which he challenged the WWE legend to confront him at NXT Roadblock on a special episode of "The Grayson Waller Effect."

Earlier today, Waller continued his beef with Shawn Michaels by posting a tweet that accused the latter of "planting fans" at the Performance Center to boo him for over a year. The comment seemingly referenced Dave Meltzer claiming fans booing Bron Breakker were planted. The NXT star wrote:

"Just want to thank Shawn Michaels for planting fans at the PC to boo me for the last 18 months. Sometimes it’s hard being so likable #GoodGuyWaller."

Shawn Michaels competed in his final WWE match at Crown Jewel 2018 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He teamed up with Triple H to defeat The Brothers of Destruction in a unanimously panned tag team contest.

The Heartbreak Kid is still fondly remembered as one of the all-time wrestling greats. While many speculate this angle could lead to a potential in-ring return of Michaels, it could also be a major swerve for introducing a new challenger to Grayson Waller.

The feud between Shawn Michaels and Grayson Waller so far in WWE

Grayson Waller lost an NXT Championship match to Bron Breakker on NXT: Vengeance Day. He later interrupted Shawn Michaels during a media call and confronted the latter, ultimately being pulled away by Matt Bloom.

Tyler Bate took issue with the brash Aussie disrespecting the WWE legend, leading to a bout between the two on last week's episode of NXT. Bate picked up the victory in a hard-hitting contest.

Grayson Waller and Shawn Michaels were again caught up in an altercation that led to the Hall of Famer giving the day off to Waller this week. The NXT star tweeted prior to the show:

"Unfortunately, any real superstar on the roster is not going to be there tonight. Because once again Mr. Michaels has banned Grayson Waller from NXT television. I guess that lad hates ratings."

Do you think Shawn Michaels should come out of retirement and put Grayson Waller in his place? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes