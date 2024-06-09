"It's horrible" - Former talent slams WWE for the booking of The Bloodline; points out several problems

Solo Sikoa has taken control of The Bloodline during Roman Reigns' absence following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, a former WWE host believes Sikoa and his associates, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, are being "very poorly" booked.

Last Friday, Wiseman Paul Heyman announced that Sikoa is The Head of the Table in the absence of The Tribal Chief. Meanwhile, Tama Tonga was anointed the new Right Hand Man, a position previously held by Jey Uso. During the same segment, The Bloodline also officially welcomed Tonga Loa as part of the group. While addressing the segment, former RAW Talk host Matt Camp criticized WWE's creative team.

On the Busted Open podcast, Camp dubbed WWE's booking of The Bloodline "horrible." He stated that he thinks the group, under Solo Sikoa's leadership, feels like a "B-team nWo." The released talent claimed the only two believable characters to lead The Bloodline are Reigns and The Rock:

"It's horrible. It stinks. I called this the B-team nWo like a month ago. I still feel that way. Let's re-use some of the titles, like it's not like it was like, 'Well, he's The Lieutenant or he's The Prince.' You literally gave him a name that an Uso had already. Like, Right Hand Man, that's been used. The Head of the Table is something that was Roman Reigns'. Like, that was his thing. The only person who really challenged him for that is The Rock. And that's the only two people that are believable. Let me get this clear off the top because I'm gonna sh*t on all of this. I don't have an issue with any of these guys. I think they're being booked very poorly," he said. [27:30 - 28:12]

The former RAW Talk host pointed out that Sikoa did not speak for most of his run in the Stamford-based company since joining NXT. Hence, the company was not doing him any favors by making him a group leader. Meanwhile, he claimed The Guerrillas of Destiny had lost their buzz years before joining WWE:

"So the problem with that is there is no buzz to build off of. And now you have to get them over but you're also trying to get Solo over as the leader of the group. And you've put Paul Heyman in this weird role where he's subservient at a time where he probably needs to be speaking more than ever. It's just a very bad mix of all these things coming together. I know they're trying to be presented as dangerous but I'm not convinced that they're dangerous. I'm convinced that they always need each other's help." [28:57 - 29:31]

Ex-WWE star also thinks Solo Sikoa is not fit to lead The Bloodline

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan commented on The Bloodline storyline on an episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast. He claimed the Stamford-based company made a mistake with Solo Sikoa.

Morgan stated that the current Head of the Table is not ready for the role he is currently playing, pointing out that he thinks Sikoa is not believable as the leader of The Bloodline:

"I'll be honest, anybody would kill for the spot Solo Sikoa is in right now, me included, right? If I were still wrestling. But you also don't wanna be put in spots that you're not ready for. With respect, he's not ready to be the leader of that group. He's just not. It's nothing against him. It's nothing he's doing wrong. It's not his deal. He can wrestle anybody. But the promo component of it and being believable as a leader—he just doesn't look like it," he said.

Many expect a clash between Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Roman Reigns upon the latter's return to WWE. It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the upcoming few months.

What do you think of WWE's booking of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

