"It's been a journey" - Rhea Ripley on helping WWE Superstar  adjust following time in prison

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39. The number one contender recently discussed helping a superstar adjust to his new life after serving time in prison.

Dominik Mysterio recently spent multiple hours inside a jail cell after harassing his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old has acted like he is untouchable ever since his short stint in prison and has confronted Rey a couple of times in the past week. Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame but hasn't gotten a chance to enjoy the moment due to his son interrupting him.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley was asked about helping Dominik adjust to his new life now that he is not behind bars. The Eradicator claimed that Mysterio had a difficult time behind bars, but his growth now that he is a free man has been inspiring.

"It's been a journey. It really has. He went through a very difficult time while he was in prison. He definitely didn't deserve to be there, first of all. Angie (Mysterio) hit me. Second of all, we were invited over, so I don't know where the whole problem was. I don't know why Dom got arrested but watching his growth after getting out of prison has been inspiring," said Rhea Ripley. [30:04 - 30:32]

WWE star Rhea Ripley on if she had to wrestle a horror movie villain

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley already has an iconic look and is one of the most villainous superstars on the roster.

She is responsible for recruiting Dominik to The Judgment Day and has a tremendous amount of control over him. Some of the most famous horror movie villains rely on mind games to defeat their prey, and Rhea Ripley is becoming an expert in catching her opponents off guard.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 26-year-old was asked which horror movie villain she would like to wrestle against.

"They are all so good. I feel like just because he’s one of my favorites, Freddy (Krueger). I think that would be a terrifying place to be a part of," said Ripley. [30:55 - 31:11]

Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Dominik challenged Rey Mysterio to a match at the premium live event this past Monday but the future Hall of Famer refused. Time will tell if the 48-year-old ultimately decides to battle his son and accept Dominik's challenge for a match at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

