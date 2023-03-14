Reliance on The Judgment Day, a jealous son - 4 signs Dominik won't face Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are seemingly in line to face each other at WWE WrestleMania. Rey was announced as the first superstar to enter this year's Hall of Fame on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown but didn't get an opportunity to enjoy the moment.

The Judgment Day interrupted Mysterio, and Dominik berated his father. He claimed that Eddie Guerrero should have been his dad and dared Rey to strike him. Rey refused to fight his son but considered it for a moment. Dominik made it seem like he wanted to fight his father, but that may not be the case.

Listed below are four signs that Dominik will not face Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#4. Rey Mysterio is a much better WWE Superstar than Dominik

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Rey Mysterio still refuses to fight his son. Dominik is getting over at the live events. Rey Mysterio still refuses to fight his son. Dominik is getting over at the live events. https://t.co/LOch0uanT1

Dominik is no slouch in the ring, but he's nowhere near as accomplished as his father. Rey is on the tail end of a legendary career and has already been announced for this year's Hall of Fame. Dominik is just starting to get over with the WWE Universe as an irrational heel who believes spending a few hours in jail has made him into a tough guy.

Instead of learning from his legendary father, Dominik has been spending his time desperately trying to impress his Mami, Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day. Dominik could simply be all talk when he has The Judgment Day with him, but deep down may be petrified of having to face Rey Mysterio on his own.

#3. He is jealous of his father

A lot will have to go right before the end of Dominik's career for the 25-year-old to join his father in the WWE Hall of Fame. He teamed up with Rey, but the father and son ultimately disintegrated as a tag team. The Mysterios defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in 2021 to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and that was their only title reign.

They lost to The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38 but attempted to shrug it off and get back on track. Rey and Dominik got an opportunity at the tag team title but lost to The Usos on an episode of WWE RAW. Their team quickly fell apart, and Dominik betrayed his father to join The Judgment Day.

Understandably, Dominik may be jealous of his father's incredible career, but he could also be growing jealous of him as a man. Rey has had a remarkable career and refuses to change his morals in the ring to get ahead. The 25-year-old has not proven that he can win without interference from The Judgment Day consistently.

#2. Dominik is happy with cheap wins

Dominik picked up a victory over Santos Escobar on a recent edition of SmackDown. On paper, that was an impressive victory as Santos reached the finals of the WWE SmackDown World Cup at the end of 2022.

However, Rhea Ripley interfered in the match, and Dominik was able to capitalize on the distraction for the victory. If it were not for Rhea's involvement, Dominik was on his way to yet another loss.

The 25-year-old is seemingly not taking matters seriously and is perfectly happy with being handed wins. It is difficult to believe that he would have the confidence to challenge his legendary father without assurance from The Judgment Day that they will be ringside.

#1. He could secretly want to team up with Rey one more time

ESPN @espn Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik won the SmackDown tag team championship tonight Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik won the SmackDown tag team championship tonight ❤️ https://t.co/HoNsw8Zv9C

The announcement of Rey Mysterio joining the Hall of Fame signifies that the 48-year-old doesn't have much time left inside the squared circle. Dominik and Rhea Ripley have tormented the Mysterio family and crashed their holiday parties several times, resulting in Dominik's short stint in jail.

While Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest despise Rey, Dominik may just be bitter deep down. He may realize that his participation in The Judgment Day hasn't led to much individual success in his career and attempt to apologize to his father rather than face him at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Rey might also want to end his career teaming up with his son rather than trading punches with him inside the ring.

