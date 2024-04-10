"It's just crazy" - WWE star opens up about RAW debut

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov commented on his impressive RAW debut last night. This week's RAW aired live from the Wells Fargo Center and was the first show following WrestleMania XL.

The RAW after WrestleMania 40 featured a couple of NXT stars. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell last night on the red brand. NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov battled Shinsuke Nakamura and emerged victorious. After the match, he was interviewed backstage, where he opened up about his main roster debut.

"I mean, it's crazy! It's just crazy! Because thinking about just a Russian German guy, kind of like accidentally falling into the business. Just never stop, and just ending up here with a huge victory on my very first RAW match. It's just hard to believe right now," he said.

Dragunov was then asked to comment on his opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura. The WWE NXT Champion heaped praise on the veteran wrestler, admitting that he always wanted to battle the Japanese sensation inside the square circle.

"For me, he is an absolute legend! I know everything about his reputation. He's a guy I wanted to fight for a very long time. And now, this is my first appearance here, my first fight, and I go out with a victory against one of the guys that I've always wanted to fight. Dreams come true," he added.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE Legend for RAW match

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy with John Cena teaming up with RAW Tag Team Champions The Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) during last night's show.

John Cena showed up during the main event of Night Two and put Solo Sikoa through the announce table. However, The Rock then marched into the ring to confront The Doctor of Thuganomics. The Final Boss nailed The Rock Bottom on his former before Seth Rollins and The Undertaker came to Cody Rhodes' rescue.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed John Cena was watering himself down by teaming with Awesome Truth. Cena and the RAW Tag Team Champions defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh on the flagship show last night.

"John Cena's gotta start picking his spots, bro. He is watering himself down, being a part of this. John Cena? Are you freaking kidding me, bro? You're in there with JD McDonagh now? Come on, John, what are you doing, bro?" said Russo. [1:12:06 - 1:12:25]

Dragunov has been impressive so far during his time in NXT. It will be interesting to see if the NXT Champion transitions to the main roster in the coming months.

