"It's just like writing Roman Reigns off right now" - Released superstar slams WWE for firing her

Former Women's Champion Jazz recently addressed her release from WWE, claiming the company had no reason to let her go.

Jazz signed with the Stamford-based company in 2001. She spent nearly three years as an active competitor and held the Women's Championship twice. However, she was released from her contract in November 2004 because the company allegedly had no creative ideas for her.

During a recent interview with Ten Count, the two-time Women's Champion slammed WWE for firing her. She compared it to the organization possibly releasing Roman Reigns right now.

"I just pretty much carried the women's division for two years. It's just like writing Roman Reigns off right now and saying, 'Hey brother, we ain't got nothing for you.' That's a question that's been sitting behind, you know, just for making me wonder for the last 15 or 20 years like, what and how and why. I don't believe they can come up with a reason. That's what they tell people, you know, 'Creative doesn't have anything for you.' I even told them, 'Hey, I don't need creative to tell a story for me. I can get out in the ring and create my own story.'" [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Jazz says backstage politics did not exist in a popular company. Check out her comments here.

Jazz previously accused WWE of stealing her idea

In 2004, Jazz briefly returned to the Stamford-based company. Upon Stephanie McMahon's request, the 50-year-old and other superstars proposed some storyline ideas for themselves.

In an interview with Cafe de Rene last year, the former Women's Champion claimed The Billion Dollar Princess took her idea and gave it to someone else.

"Stephanie watched, I mean, read it and everything. A couple of weeks later, she got back with me, she's like, 'Jazz, I have good news and bad news.' She's like, 'Which one do you want first?' I was like, 'Just throw it at me however you wanna give it to me,' you know. She said, 'The good news is we f**king loved it. The bad news is we're gonna give it to somebody else.' I was like, 'Wow!'" Jazz said. [1:08 - 1:38]

Jazz opened up on possibly returning to WWE. Check out her comments here.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE