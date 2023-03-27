When former Women's Champion accused WWE of stealing her idea before firing her

Pitching storylines is part and parcel of being a successful professional wrestler. This held true for popular women's champion Jazz. In 2001, Jazz made her debut in WWE. She spent about three years as an active competitor in Vince McMahon's promotion, during which she held the Women's Championship twice. However, the company released her from her contract in 2004.

About two years later, the 49-year-old returned to join WWE's ECW brand. In an interview with Cafe de Rene in April 2022, Jazz claimed that Stephanie McMahon then asked her, among other wrestlers, to propose storyline ideas. The New Orleans native disclosed that she later had a shocking conversation with The Billion Dollar Princess.

"Stephanie watched, I mean read it and everything. A couple of weeks later, she got back with me, she's like, 'Jazz, I have good news and bad news.' She's like, 'which one you do you want first?' I was like, 'just throw it at me however you wanna give it to me,' you know. She said, 'the good news is we f**king loved it. Bad news is we're gonna give it to somebody else.' I was like, 'wow!'" Jazz said. [1:08 - 1:38]

Shortly after, the Stamford-based company let the two-time WWE Women's Champion go again.

TRISH2K @trishyonce We don’t talk about how Jazz returned for one night and we never seen her again at wwe vs ECW 2006 however she did house shows for ecw up until 2007 and got released Again. We don’t talk about how Jazz returned for one night and we never seen her again at wwe vs ECW 2006 however she did house shows for ecw up until 2007 and got released Again. https://t.co/5FkiLfvZLp

Will Jazz return to WWE?

Jazz last competed in the Stamford-based Promotion in June 2006 when she lost to Mickie James at WWE Vs. ECW: Head To Head. She went on to retire from in-ring competition in April 2021.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the two-time Women's Champion addressed the possibility of returning to Vince McMahon's promotion.

"As a performer, no. No, I thought I was gonna miss the ring but I really don't. I think I was able to conquer everything I could possibly conquer in the ring. I think I was ahead of my time, of course. But I was at the right place at the right time. So, no, I don't miss the ring, but far as maybe being a part of the company as a producer or something... I'd say if given the opportunity just to try it out, I would probably, you know, go for it," she said.

