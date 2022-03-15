5 former WWE women you may not know are now mothers

Many current WWE women have become mothers in the past few years. Becky Lynch, for example, welcomed her first daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Last September, Ronda Rousey also gave birth to her first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne.

Meanwhile, several former female superstars have also given birth after leaving Vince McMahon's company. While many fans are aware that Trish Stratus, for example, now has two children, they may not know about other former wrestlers who have become mothers since departing the promotion.

Here are five former WWE women you may not know are now mothers.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz

Jazz with her husband and children

After a brief run in ECW, Jazz joined Vince McMahon's company in 2001. The 49-year-old spent nearly three years in WWE, during which she won the Women's Championship twice. In November 2004, the company released Jazz from her contract.

The former Women's Champion made a brief return to the company in 2006, but was let go again in January 2007. After her departure, Jazz competed in several other promotions, including NWA, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, she also became a mother.

Jazz is married to former WWE Superstar Rodney Mack. Like his wife, Mack had two runs in Vince McMahon's company between 2002 and 2007. In 2008, the couple had twin girls, Skye and Summer.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Jazz disclosed that her daughters are currently training to become wrestlers:

"I have 12 year old girls, twins, and they're training now! I wasn't too happy about it at first, but they've been around it since they were six weeks old. In fact, I wrestled three months pregnant because I didn't even know it – so I guess you could say they've been around wrestling all their life, right? (...) Now, my husband and I, we’re their trainers along with Thunder Rosa. So, we’re trying to make them become second generation – I told them, they’ve got big shoes to fill now!" she said.

Jazz last competed in October 2021 when she teamed up with Duke Davis and Ganon Jones Jr. to defeat Elijah Dean, Ella Shae, and Zach Nystrom at an IWC event.

#4. Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle participated in the 2004 Diva Search competition. Despite not making it to the finals, WWE signed her that same year. The 43-year-old spent nearly five years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she won the Women's Championship once. The company released her in June 2009.

A year after her departure, Michelle and her husband, Ken Gee Ehrlich, welcomed their first daughter, AkiAnne Rose. Two years later, they had their second, Ryumi Grace. The former Women's Champion and Ehrlich then had their third daughter, Aloha Von Ehrlich, in 2015.

Michelle now describes herself on Instagram as a "devoted wife and mother of three gorgeous creatures." She regularly posts photos of her three daughters on social media.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Christy Hemme

Christy Hemme won the 2004 Diva Search competition to earn a one-year contract with WWE. The 41-year-old spent a little over a year in Vince McMahon's company, during which time she shared the ring with the likes of Trish Stratus, Victoria, and Molly Holly.

In December 2005, the company released Hemme from her contract. Since her departure, she's worked in a few other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling.

In 2010, Hemme tied the knot with Charley Patterson. Five years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Charlie Rose. The former superstar then gave birth to quadruplets in January 2018.

Hemme is now a mother of five. She regularly posts photos of her children on social media.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Brooke Adams

Brooke Adams with her children

Brooke Adams participated in the 2006 Diva Search competition but failed to make it to the final eight. Nevertheless, WWE signed her. She made her debut on ECW in January 2007 as part of Extreme Exposé alongside Layla and Kelly Kelly. However, she was released in November that same year.

The former Diva Search contestant is now a mother of two. She welcomed her first son, Jace, with her then-boyfriend, Weston Wayne Piper, in September 2016. A year later, Adams and Piper announced their engagement. They then had their second child, Phoenix Presley-Lee, in October 2018.

Adams and her fiancé appeared on the second season of "Rattled", TLC's reality series about new and expectant parents. In an interview with For The Win in 2017, the former Extreme Exposé member disclosed that appearing on the show made her question herself as a mother.

"You find yourself thinking, 'I don't know what the world is going to think of me. Am I a great mother? Am I failing? Are there things that I should be doing or should have researched more?' When you take on a show like this, you're putting yourself out there to be a judged and sometimes that can be hurtful," she said.

Adams continued to wrestle for a few years after her WWE release. As of now, she has not competed since 2017. In her final match, she defeated Sienna at an IMPACT Wrestling event.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall

Kristal Marshall with her children

Kristal Marshall joined WWE in 2005 after finishing fourth in the Diva Search Competition that same year. The 38-year-old spent nearly two years in Vince McMahon's company before getting released from her contract in 2007.

That same year, Marshall began dating Bobby Lashley. In July 2008, they welcomed their first son, Myles. Two years later, the couple called off their engagement while Marshall was pregnant with their second child. She gave birth to their daughter Naomi in 2011.

In an interview with WWE.com, Marshall disclosed that her daughter is a fan of the women's division.

"I love the girls, I love the personalities, I love how athletic they are and how diverse they are. They’re like living, breathing action figures. They're great examples for young women coming up now. My daughter is a fan," she said.

Lashley's ex-fiancée has a very close relationship with her children. She regularly posts photos with them on her Instagram account.

