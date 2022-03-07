4 WWE Superstars you may not know have twin siblings

Although they are famous wrestlers, some WWE Superstars have twin siblings that fans may not know of.

Several pairs of twins have worked in Vince McMahon's company over the years, including The Bellas and The Usos. Jimmy and Jey Uso, for example, joined WWE in 2009 and have achieved a lot throughout their 13 years with the company. They now hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in their fifth reign.

There have also been twins who haven't worked together on camera. While some of these siblings have previously worked in Vince McMahon's company, others have never competed inside the squared circle.

Here are four WWE Superstars you may not know have twin siblings.

#4. Brooke Adams

Brooke Adams tried out for the 2006 Diva Search competition. Although she did not make the final eight, WWE signed her.

The 37-year-old spent nearly a year in Vince McMahon's company, during which she only competed in four matches on the main roster. The company then released her from her contract in November 2007.

After leaving WWE, Adams joined IMPACT Wrestling, where she became one of the top female wrestlers, winning three Knockouts Championships and one Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Despite being a well-known name in the wrestling industry, many fans may not know that Adams has a twin sister, Brittaney. Over the past few years, the former Diva Search contestant has posted a few photos on Instagram of herself and her sister together.

Celebrating their birthday in 2015, Adams sent her twin a heartfelt message:

"I share this special day with the funniest, most loving, loyal, talented, smart, dedicated, giving, smart a** I know 😈👯 #twins. I love you @brittaneyadams HAPPY BIRTHDAY to us 👑🎁💁🏻💃🏻🍾🎊 I'll never let you forget I am 8 mins older," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Brittaney is not a professional wrestler. She also likes to stay away from the public eye. Hence, she has made her Instagram profile private.

#3. Simon Dean

Simon Dean made a few appearances for McMahon in the early 1990s. He then spent several years competing on the independent circuit and in ECW before officially joining WWE in 2002.

The 49-year-old spent nearly five years in the promotion, during which he failed to win any titles on the main roster. The company released Dean from his contract in 2007.

Dean has a twin brother, Don Bucci, who has also worked in the wrestling business. Bucci (AKA Donnie B.) was a promoter and wrestling manager. The twin brothers founded Phoenix Championship Wrestling together in 2001. Unfortunately, the promotion closed two years later.

Bucci competed in a few matches between 1996 and 2002, but is now retired.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Rikishi spent over a decade in Vince McMahon's company, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the tag titles three times. The 56-year-old also entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Many fans may not know that Rikishi has a twin brother, The Tonga Kid (AKA Sam Fatu). They were both born in October 1965. Although Rikishi is more famous, his twin brother was the one who first made it to Vince McMahon's company.

The Tonga Kid joined the company in 1983 and spent nearly five years there before leaving in 1988. Over the next few years, Rikishi's twin competed in a few other promotions, including WCW. He later briefly returned to WWE to compete in a few matches between 1992 and 1994.

Rikishi and his twin brother shared the ring a few times in WWE and other promotions throughout their careers. They even challenged The Steiner Brothers for the NWA Tag Team Titles in 1990 but came up short.

Neither of the brothers has competed since 2019. In his final match, Rikishi teamed up with Danni Deeds and Todd Quality to defeat Adam Ryder, Marty Sugar, and Shreddz at a PPW event.

Meanwhile, The Tonga Kid lost his final match at an independent event when he teamed up with Angel Blanco Jr. to face Solar and Solar Jr.

#1. Earl Hebner

Earl Hebner joined WWE in 1988 and spent over a decade and a half in the company, during which he became well-known to the WWE Universe. However, some fans may not know that Hebner has a twin brother.

Hebner's twin brother Dave is also a wrestling referee. The 72-year-old joined Vince McMahon's company in the early 1980s and has refereed some historic matches, including Randy Savage vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V.

Dave was also involved in a storyline with his twin brother in the late 1980s. A few years later, he retired as a referee due to injury and became a road agent. However, the company released him and his brother from their contracts in mid-2005.

Since leaving Vince McMahon's company, Dave Hebner has become a wrestling manager and has appeared in a few other promotions. Meanwhile, his brother continued refereeing in several companies, including IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Edited by Jacob Terrell