3 WWE Hall of Famers who were inducted by Vince McMahon before The Undertaker

The Undertaker will become the fourth person Vince McMahon inducts into the WWE Hall of Fame.

McMahon recently announced that he would induct The Phenom into the Hall of Fame. The 76-year-old stated that it would be "one of the most difficult things he has ever done in his life" because he loves The Deadman. Meanwhile, The Undertaker responded in a tweet, saying that he could not think of anyone better to put him in the Hall of Fame.

The seven-time world champion will not be the first person McMahon inducts into the Hall of Fame. He will be fourth. Three other men have been inducted into the Hall of Fame by The Chairman since 1994.

Here are three Hall of Famers who were inducted by Vince McMahon before The Undertaker.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump

Donald Trump has worked with the company on several occasions. His most memorable moment was probably The Battle of Billionaires at WrestleMania 23. At the Show of Shows his representative Bobby Lashley defeated Vince McMahon's representative Umaga, giving Trump the right to shave The Chairman's head.

In 2013, WWE announced that Trump would be entering the Hall of Fame. Later, McMahon revealed in a tweet that he would be the one to induct the former United States president.

In an interview with WWE.com, Trump addressed entering the Hall of Fame and getting inducted by Vince McMahon.

"It feels great. And Vince is an amazing man. He really is. I mean we kid and we have fun, but everybody knows he is an amazing guy. And I mean nobody has done a job like he is, so it's a great honor and I'm really proud of it," he said.

Nearly four years after entering the Hall of Fame, Trump became the 45th president of the United States. He stayed in office for four years before losing the election to Joe Biden.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon shared the ring on many occasions, having one of the most entertaining rivalries in WWE history. Hence, it was no surprise when the company announced that the WWE Chairman himself would be the one to induct The Texas Rattlesnake into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

In his induction speech, McMahon called his relationship with Austin "unusual" and referred to him as the greatest superstar in the company's history.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin and I have a pretty strange relationship, pretty unusual relationship actually (...) Steve is a lot of things to a lot of people but no question he is if nothing else, the greatest WWE Superstar of all time," he said.

Austin has been retired from in-ring action for nearly two decades now. However, several reports suggest he might make his return to the squared circle at WrestleMania 38.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer James Dudley

James Dudley's kicked off his wrestling career when he began working for Vince McMahon's grandfather, Jess McMahon. He has since become one of the most influential people in the history of the industry.

After working with his father, Dudley became a close confidant of Vincent J. McMahon. Vince's father later asked Dudley to manage Washington, D.C.'s Turner Arena, making him the first African-American to run a major arena in the United States.

In addition to his roles backstage, Dudley also managed a few superstars, including Bobo Brazil, Bearcat Wright and Sailor Art Thomas. In 1994, Dudley entered the Hall of Fame and was inducted by Vince McMahon.

Dudley made his last television appearance in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown. Two years later, the Hall of Famer passed away aged 94.

