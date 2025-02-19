"It's a lot of danger" - Seth Rollins opens up about competing inside Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins earned his spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match this week on RAW. Recently, the former Universal Champion shared his honest thoughts on competing inside the chain-linked steel structure.

Ad

On the February 17, 2025, installment of the red brand, The Visionary defeated Finn Balor to qualify for the Chamber match. He will join John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest in the six-man gimmick contest.

During an interview with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Seth Rollins commented on his readiness for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, while also acknowledging the inherent dangers and pain involved. The former WWE Champion described the chaotic environment and the risks associated with the match, particularly highlighting the height of the pods.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, [I am] kind of [ready for Elimination Chamber]. The chamber hurts dude. It hurts, there's nothing fun about that match. It's steel, there's five other guys in there, plexiglass, it's a lot of danger. If you get up on these pods, you're like 10 feet in the air, your head is like 16 feet [above while] looking down. It's a lot of chaos," Rollins said. [From 26:55 - 27:16]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Seth Rollins reveals why he attacked major WWE star at Royal Rumble

After being eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Revolutionary got into an altercation with Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins took out The Head of the Table with two vicious stomps, putting Reigns on the shelf on the road to WrestleMania 41.

In the same interview, The Architect stated that his attack on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble was a response to the latter's aggressive actions.

Ad

"Roman [Reigns] got a little feisty in the Rumble and I had to stomp his head into the ground. So, that's how it's going to be," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Only time will tell if Seth Rollins wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and punches his ticket to this year's Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

Please credit Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback