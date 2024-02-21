"It's okay we're not on TV" - CM Punk commits "federal offense" after WWE RAW

CM Punk had a bit of fun after the latest edition of WWE RAW went off-air. However, the Second City Saint could not stop himself from committing a federal offense after the show.

Known as one of the most controversial men in sports entertainment, CM Punk has amassed a huge fan following over the years. His WrestleMania 40 plans took a hit when he suffered an injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Punk made his appearance in the ring after RAW went off-air this past Monday. The Straight Edge Superstar was joined by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the ring, and all three men had a little fun with fans in attendance.

Cody decided to be a good guy as always and gave away some precious items to fans. This included autographed shoes from Jey Uso that he wore during his match against Gunther earlier on during the show.

CM Punk realized that he did not have anything to give away to fans. Therefore, he decided to sign a 100-dollar bill and give it away to a lucky WWE fan. However, the Second City Saint noted that it was a federal offense to deface a currency note in the United States of America:

"Somebody is going to get a crisp brand new $100 bill…I'm going to sign it too. This is a federal offense. It's okay we're not on TV." [12:11 - 12:36]

You can watch the clip below:

Punk will likely stay out of in-ring action for several months, but fans will be waiting to see him back healthier than ever. He has a few scores to settle in the WWE ring following his return.

CM Punk addressed Drew McIntyre’s new WWE merchandise

Drew McIntyre recently unveiled new WWE merchandise to mock CM Punk’s injury. The Scottish Warrior seemed excited at ruining Punk’s WrestleMania dreams.

During his promo after the latest edition of RAW, the Second City Saint gave away a 100-dollar bill to a fan. However, he ensured that he did not give it to a fan with the Drew McIntyre sign. Instead, he gave it to a fan wearing a Main Event Jey Uso T-shirt.

Check out what CM Punk said below:

"[The 100-dollar bill]'s not going to the guy with the Drew McIntyre sign. But I do encourage you to all go buy Drew's shirt. I get higher percentage points on it than he does, so it's money in my pocket."

The Straight Edge Superstar has been a fun addition to the RAW roster. He will likely come back stronger whenever he recovers.

Do you want to see CM Punk get into a rivalry with Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

