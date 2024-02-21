CM Punk breaks silence on Drew McIntyre's T-shirt making fun of his injury

WWE Superstar CM Punk might not currently be active in the ring, but that hasn't stopped him from appearing at shows. His latest excursion came after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The Straight Edge Superstar cut a determined promo for the fans in Anaheim before deciding to give away a 100-dollar bill. Punk also addressed Drew McIntyre's new T-shirt that mocks his injury. It features a meme of The Scottish Warrior posing next to a tombstone that reads 'CM Punk's WrestleMania Main Event 2024-2024.'

He happened to see the funny side of it and implored the WWE Universe to buy it since he seemingly gets a portion of the earnings. Punk then gave the 100-dollar bill to a fan in a Main Event Jey Uso T-shirt.

"[The 100-dollar bill]'s not going to the guy with the Drew McIntyre sign. But I do encourage you to all go buy Drew's shirt. I get higher percentage points on it than he does, so it's money in my pocket," said CM Punk. [13:06-13:22]

While he won't be competing at WrestleMania 40, there is a chance Punk will be a part of the event. The former WWE Champion was on the panel for the 'Mania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, where he was in good spirits. So, a hosting gig at The Show of Shows is not out of the question for the Royal Rumble runner-up.

CM Punk will likely face Drew McIntyre when he returns to WWE

The stage has been set since the moment Punk got injured. His next feud will come against McIntyre, especially after his assault on the former AEW star on the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Scottish Warrior continues to mock him on television through the new T-shirt and other means. So, whether he wins the World Heavyweight Championship or not, Drew McIntyre must face CM Punk in WWE later this year.

