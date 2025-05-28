"It's the one time I put my foot down" - John Cena reveals he stopped WWE from making a major move

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena recently revealed a major reason why he stopped the Stamford-based promotion from making a big move about his merchandise. The 17-time World Champion is once again feuding with Cody Rhodes.

After defeating R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena came face-to-face with Jey Uso in a backstage segment, where he vowed to ruin wrestling by retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship and claimed that he wanted a YouTuber like Logan Paul to dethrone Jey and become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Later in the night, Cena interfered in The Yeet Master's clash with The Maverick to help the latter win the gold. However, he was stopped in his tracks by a returning Cody Rhodes. Jey Uso ultimately won the bout and is now set to team up with The American Nightmare to face The Cenation Leader and The Maverick in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025.

During his recent appearance at the Philadelphia Fan Expo 2025, John Cena was asked about his favorite t-shirt from the plethora of merchandise he had throughout the years.

The 17-time World Champion revealed that his favorite was a Super Mario parody t-shirt that came out with a $1000 kit ahead of SummerSlam 2021. Cena admitted that the price for the merchandise was extremely high, which hurt its sales.

"My favorite of all time is a very limited one. It’s the Super Mario parody. I thought it would be great. The price point was way too high. I learned my lesson. We only sold like 15 shirts. It’s like the rarest ever John Cena shirt."

The Cenation Leader added that WWE wanted to continue selling the t-shirt separately from the kit, but he stopped them from doing it as he believed it would not be fair to the fans who had already bought the expensive package.

"WWE, after we ran the kit, they were like, ‘It’s a dope shirt, we should sell them all at regular price. It’s the one time I put my foot down and said, ‘No, there are people out there that spent a lot of their resources and I want them to have a collectible. It’s the only shirt of mine I ever saved. I have serial number 000. I think that’s the dopest shirt." [H/T: GiveMeSport]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes might come face to face on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown

After Cody Rhodes' electrifying return to WWE television at Saturday Night's Main Event, the company recently made a huge announcement regarding The American Nightmare and John Cena.

The Stamford-based promotion revealed on its X (fka Twitter) handle that both Rhodes and Cena will make an appearance on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

"BREAKING: Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena AND the returning @CodyRhodes will both be on #SmackDown this Friday live from Knoxville, Tennessee!" the post read.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the John Cena and Cody Rhodes feud going forward.

