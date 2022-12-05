"It's really shocking we never crossed paths" - Kurt Angle on never facing multi-time WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about how he and The Miz surprisingly never faced off during his career.

Angle worked for WWE on and off from 1998 to 2019, during which he faced several stars from the past and present, including Triple H, AJ Styles, and John Cena, among others. However, he never locked horns with The Miz, who has had a highly successful run in his own right.

On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion said he would have relished the opportunity to share the ring with The A-Lister.

"Oh, yeah. I would have loved to wrestle [The] Miz. I never wrestled him. Surprisingly, throughout my career. He’s been in the business a long time. It’s really shocking we never crossed paths before." (H/T EWrestling News)

Kurt Angle's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he shockingly lost to then-upstart Baron Corbin. Meanwhile, The Miz is active on the RAW brand and has captured the world championship twice over the years.

Kurt Angle on a potential return to the ring

Angle had a highly decorated career across multiple promotions before his in-ring retirement. Hence, many fans would like to see the Olympic gold medalist return for one last match.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 53-year-old was asked if he would lace up his wrestling boots again. In response, Angle said:

"I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Transitioning from the Olympics to pro wrestling, Angle is arguably one of the most outstanding performers in WWE history. He will appear on SmackDown this week as the company celebrates his birthday.

