"It's really weird" - Driving with Vince McMahon was a strange experience, explains WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon recently got into a dangerous driving accident, and it prompted discussion about his tendencies behind the wheel. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who has ridden with him before, it's a "weird experience."

Russo had worked closely with McMahon at one point, serving as the head writer of the Stamford-based promotion. As a result, Russo sometimes had to drive with him, riding shotgun alongside McMahon.

On Writing with Russo, Vince Russo talked about his experience riding with McMahon. The conversation was kick-started after the recent accident McMahon had, per reports.

"It's really weird because you would think when it's just the two of you and you have to converse, you would think even for a moment it would come off of wrestling. It never did. Never ever did. Never 'How's your family?' he did not know my kids' names... Never did you watch the game?' It was always, always, always wrestling." [4:52 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The WWE veteran never saw Vince McMahon driving rashly

Although the recent accident might imply differently, Russo said that during all the time he's been in the same car as Vince McMahon, he's never seen any reckless driving from him.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"Keep in mind, I drove in a car with Vince a lot, you know, I mean a lot. But from what I remember, Shane drove a lot more than Vince. But when Vince did drive, I never noticed that (reckless driving). I mean, I never noticed that." [3:46 onwards]

With Vince McMahon now receiving a court summons, it remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

