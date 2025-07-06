"It’s a reckoning" - Seth Rollins is on the receiving end of a bold message from popular WWE Superstar, it's not LA Knight!

Seth Rollins received a message from popular WWE Superstar Penta ahead of their match on this week's RAW. Rollins has been feuding with multiple superstars, and the masked luchador is one of them.

Ad

Rollins' stablemate, Bron Breakker, defeated Penta in a singles match on Monday Night RAW. Post-match, The Visionary issued a warning to the former AEW star. The 40-year-old superstar also played a vital role in Seth's failed cash-in at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, Penta shared a bold message before he faced Rollins on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The former AEW star warned The Visionary.

Ad

Trending

"It’s not revenge. It’s a reckoning. Penta Vs Rollins. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 LIVE on @netflix #0M," wrote Penta.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Check out Penta's post on Instagram:

Ad

Tommy Dreamer provided his opinion on Seth Rollins' segment from last week's WWE RAW

Seth Rollins confronted Gunther on last week's WWE RAW before being interrupted by CM Punk. Moments later, he found himself in the crosshairs of LA Knight. This ignited a huge brawl between the two superstars, setting up a singles match for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Ad

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer claimed that Rollins felt like a "nice breath of fresh air" on RAW.

"Seth Rollins, what a nice breath of fresh air, kind of, sorta. 'Cause [there are] so many different stories, and here comes Seth and Paul Heyman. I also really like the all dressed in black Seth Rollins. We've all talked about like this outfit, outfit change has been wonderful. I like the Money in the Bank briefcase, pretty much designed for him. I like both Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed wearing all black. It makes him look like more of a bad*ss, you know, Paul Heyman, carrying the briefcase, everything works."

Ad

Rollins will be in action on this week's WWE RAW before stepping into the ring for Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!