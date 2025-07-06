"It’s a reckoning" - Seth Rollins is on the receiving end of a bold message from popular WWE Superstar, it's not LA Knight!

Seth Rollins received a message from popular WWE Superstar Penta ahead of their match on this week's RAW. Rollins has been feuding with multiple superstars, and the masked luchador is one of them.
Rollins' stablemate, Bron Breakker, defeated Penta in a singles match on Monday Night RAW. Post-match, The Visionary issued a warning to the former AEW star. The 40-year-old superstar also played a vital role in Seth's failed cash-in at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
On Instagram, Penta shared a bold message before he faced Rollins on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The former AEW star warned The Visionary.
"It’s not revenge. It’s a reckoning. Penta Vs Rollins. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 LIVE on @netflix #0M," wrote Penta.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Check out Penta's post on Instagram:
Tommy Dreamer provided his opinion on Seth Rollins' segment from last week's WWE RAW
Seth Rollins confronted Gunther on last week's WWE RAW before being interrupted by CM Punk. Moments later, he found himself in the crosshairs of LA Knight. This ignited a huge brawl between the two superstars, setting up a singles match for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.
Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer claimed that Rollins felt like a "nice breath of fresh air" on RAW.
"Seth Rollins, what a nice breath of fresh air, kind of, sorta. 'Cause [there are] so many different stories, and here comes Seth and Paul Heyman. I also really like the all dressed in black Seth Rollins. We've all talked about like this outfit, outfit change has been wonderful. I like the Money in the Bank briefcase, pretty much designed for him. I like both Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed wearing all black. It makes him look like more of a bad*ss, you know, Paul Heyman, carrying the briefcase, everything works."
Rollins will be in action on this week's WWE RAW before stepping into the ring for Saturday Night's Main Event.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!