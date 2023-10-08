"It’s not over until Roman goes down," "Not like this" - WWE Universe unhappy with Cody Rhodes' first championship win in nearly a decade at Fastlane

Cody Rhodes won his first championship in WWE in nearly a decade at Fastlane 2023 on Saturday. While the moment was indeed a massive one for Rhodes, his fans do not seem to be too happy with his win.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Fans have seen him chasing a world championship in the company to finish the story ever since.

At Fastlane, Rhodes teamed up with Jey Uso to challenge The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The match turned out to be entertaining, and Cody Rhodes won his first championship in the company in nine years alongside Jey Uso.

The moment was arguably one of the top moments of the night. However, fans have shown displeasure at the booking following the show.

Many pointed out that Cody’s story should have revolved around Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship. Others claimed that WWE has simply handed him and Jey a title to keep them busy and out of the world championship picture.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Reaction #1

Reaction #2

Reaction #3

Reaction #4

Reaction #5

Cody Rhodes was the perfect candidate to bring down The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. The creative team did not pull the trigger then, and it looks like Rhodes has fizzled out of the world championship scenario completely.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso recently united on WWE RAW

Jey Uso quit SmackDown after failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. Soon after, Cody Rhodes brought him onto the RAW brand.

Many questions were raised about the two men’s alliance since Jey played a major role in Cody’s failure to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Nonetheless, the two men allied and went after The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Jey and Cody have only been working together for nearly a month, almost the same time for which The Judgment Day held the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Interestingly, the company allowed them to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest so soon after getting together.

Fans will have to wait and watch which duo goes up against the newly crowned champions on RAW and SmackDown following the title change. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso could turn out to be their biggest rivals in the upcoming months.

Do you think the company made a wise decision by crowning Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.