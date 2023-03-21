"It's strictly personal!" - A member of The Bloodline sends message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Bloodline recently sent a message to Cody Rhodes ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW on the Road to WrestleMania.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make a rare appearance on the upcoming episode of the red brand in St. Louis. Ahead of tonight's RAW, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to send a warning to Cody Rhodes. The Wiseman attached an illustration of himself in a neck brace and noted that things are strictly personal.

Heyman recently made things very personal with Cody by making comments about his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

"It's not "business," @CodyRhodes, it's strictly personal!" tweeted Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman reflects on emotional promo with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has been one of the focal points of the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The Wiseman has cut a couple of promos with The American Nightmare that have the wrestling world very excited heading into the biggest show of the year.

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held the title for 931 days. Cody returned from injury as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

During a recent interview with SI Media, Heyman said he wasn't afraid of pressure and explained that the goal of the promo was to present Rhodes as someone worthy of main eventing WrestleMania 39.

"I like pressure, I don't find pressure to be burdensome. I find it to be inspiring. We have Cody [Rhodes] coming out of the gates now... with his own narrative, his own story to tell, and as he will tell his story to finish. And a compelling one at that, and an emotional one at that. So we have to tell his story as well... So the pressure really was to demonstrate Cody Rhodes as someone who is capable of hanging with and telling himself a WrestleMania main event level story for the audience to absorb and become invested in," said Paul Heyman. [From 45:55 to 49:00]

Cody is less than two weeks away from wrestling in one of the biggest matches of his career and potentially achieving his dream of becoming the WWE Champion. Time will tell if The American Nightmare will be the one to finally defeat Roman Reigns and take the title from him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

