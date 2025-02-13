"It's a stupid choice" - Jey Uso's massive decision questioned by former WWE star

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has officially confirmed his opponent for WrestleMania 41. However, former WWE star Stevie Richards recently questioned The YEET Master's decision to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The OG Bloodline member kicked off the February 10, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW. As he stood on the announce table, having a moment with fans, The Ring General brutally attacked Main Event Jey from behind.

Numerous officials and security personnel were forced to intervene to stop Gunther from further assaulting the Samoan star. A fallen Jey Uso announced that he would face the 37-year-old star at The Showcase of The Immortals.

On Vince Russo's The Brand, Stevie Richards stated that The YEET Master made a "stupid choice" in challenging Gunther. The former Hardcore Champion argued that, from a family legacy perspective, Jey Uso should have pursued the WWE Championship, which has been held by the Anoa'i family members like The Rock and Roman Reigns.

"If I was a worker, it's a stupid choice. Of course, you would go for the WWE Title, right? And you're from a Samoan legacy, where most of your relatives have not captured that world title or the WWE Title - Rocky [The Rock] and of course, Roman Reigns," he said.

Richards continued:

"But wouldn't the family legacy want to go for... If you're talking about The Bloodline; if you're talking about all this stuff, Jey [Uso] watched Roman for how many years with that very belt? Now, it's his turn to go for the other [World Heavyweight Championship] one. It's a disconnect." [From 08:31 to 09:04]

Former WWE star Stevie Richards makes a bold claim about Jey Uso's "YEET" catchphrase

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has become popular among fans for his "YEET" catchphrase, which he performs with the audience in attendance. However, Stevie Richards made a shocking claim about this.

Speaking on the same edition of Vince Russo's The Brand, Stevie Richards warned the WWE creative team that overusing the "YEET" catchphrase could make Jey go stale, leading to a decline in his popularity.

"What that does, it doesn't hurt anybody but Jey Uso, by overexposing him and making him stale, and then the excuse of, 'He's not over anymore.' No, it's your job to keep the guy over. We talked about it last week. The one voice, the one writer, you're attached at the hip, and you write some unique stuff for this guy," he said.

Main Event Jey has yet to defeat Gunther in a singles match. Fans will have to wait and see if he will be the one to dethrone The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

