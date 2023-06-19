"It's terrifying" - WWE Superstar recounts winning the Money in the Bank contract

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's most beloved annual traditions and has been around for the last 18 years. In that time, the titular Ladder Match has produced some memorable moments, along with quite a few unremarkable ones. In 2017, Baron Corbin won the briefcase in St. Louis, Missouri, and it seemed he was destined to become world champion.

However, everything went south for The Lone Wolf after that. While he did bounce back time and time again, him being Mr. Money in the Bank still remains a wasted opportunity with the benefit of hindsight.

Reflecting on his win, Baron Corbin revealed on his social media that he watched superstars win the briefcase while in college. He doubted the difficulty in retrieving the briefcase until he had to do it on his own:

"Watching in college I always wondered why it took so long for guys to unhook the case. Then I had to do it! In a ring on a giant ladder that’s moving! Bodies flying everywhere! The chain makes you sway and I’m not supposed to be that high. It’s terrifying! That’s why!" Baron Corbin wrote.

The Lone Wolf cashed in on then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and was defeated courtesy of a timely interference by John Cena. Corbin then faced Cena in a singles match at SummerSlam but lost again.

Baron Corbin will challenge WWE's NXT Champion soon

After making it known that he is gunning for gold – specifically the NXT Championship – Baron Corbin will wrestle Carmelo Hayes on the June 27 edition of NXT.

Hayes won the title from Bron Breakker over WrestleMania weekend earlier this year. Meanwhile, after the company dropped Corbin's on-screen partnership with Hall of Famer JBL, the 38-year-old disappeared from television.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On #WWENXT , Carmelo Hayes defeated Noam Dar to retain the NXT Title. Post-match, Baron Corbin made his return to NXT & attacked Carmelo Hayes. On #WWENXT, Carmelo Hayes defeated Noam Dar to retain the NXT Title. Post-match, Baron Corbin made his return to NXT & attacked Carmelo Hayes. https://t.co/KLZh4piN4f

The company seemingly has a unique way of pushing Corbin since his return. Backstage officials are reportedly high on the free agent. Henceforth, it'd be interesting if WWE chooses to pull the proverbial trigger and give The Lone Wolf a run with the NXT Championship.

