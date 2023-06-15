"I do 5 days a week you pile of sh!t" - Former Mr. Money in the Bank slams WWE fan for derogatory comments

WWE's annual Money in the Bank event is known for its ladder matches. The winner is destined to become a future world champion. However, there have been exceptions in the last decade.

Baron Corbin's victory in 2017 was initially seen as the beginning of a strong push. But in the end, he wound up cashing in on then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a losing effort after John Cena cost Corbin the match.

Despite spending years working as a stellar talent, Corbin has not yet won a world title. After returning to NXT a few weeks ago, he is now booked for an NXT Championship match against Carmelo Hayes for next Tuesday's show.

A fan recently tweeted about Baron Corbin's physique, stating that he has let himself go and urging the WWE Superstar to hit the gym more often. The 38-year-old fired back:

"I do 5 days a week you pile of sh!t. I’ve lost nearly 80 pounds since football. I work harder in the gym and on my diet in a day that you will on anything you do in your whole life. Damn proud!" he wrote.

Baron Corbin was also recently seen on Friday Night SmackDown, losing a squash match to NXT import Cameron Grimes. The former Money in the Bank winner is currently a free agent.

WWE Superstar aspires to Roman Reigns and John Cena's level of character work

Baron Corbin and John Cena faced each other at SummerSlam 2017 after the aforementioned incident. The Franchise Player emphatically defeated The Lone Wolf in the opening contest.

To this day, the 38-year-old remains the last superstar to pin Roman Reigns. During an interview with Catch Club, Baron Corbin revealed that he hopes to revert to the "grittiness" of the Lone Wolf character:

"Lone Wolf, that was my attitude. Rock and roll, I rode a motorcycle, I’m tattooed, I live that lifestyle. That was a very natural role for me," he said. "I would love to get back to that grittiness of 'The Lone Wolf,' but mix a little bit of everything in it. The Lone Wolf was a little one-dimensional. It didn’t have all that mentions that I think you need to be a John Cena or a Roman Reigns."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ John Cena is always getting in Baron Corbin's way. 🤣 John Cena is always getting in Baron Corbin's way. 🤣👋 https://t.co/9qq1ueMbHz

The 38-year-old has always managed to make lemonade out of the lemons offered to him, with several character changes over the years. It remains to be seen if he will ascend in WWE as the world champion one day.

