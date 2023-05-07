Undrafted WWE Superstar should return and eventually win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre

Who will become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion? The debate has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy ever since Triple H unveiled the new belt and announced that the champion would be crowned at the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

Baron Corbin recently competed at a WWE live event in Paris and received a thunderous reaction from fans. The former RAW General Manager and United States Champion is one of the most dedicated stars on the roster. Corbin is voracious in his approach toward whatever the creative team throws at him.

From The Lone Wolf character to Constable Corbin to Happy Corbin, all the way till his most recent pairing up with Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, Baron Corbin always did justice to his work both in terms of character and in-ring efforts.

While he holds the distinct honor of being the last superstar to pin Roman Reigns in WWE and end the legendary career of Olympian Gold Medalist Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin was never included among the best on the roster.

Strictly, in terms of what Corbin has done for the business, he is one of the most exceptional talents on the roster.

After a forgettable Money in the Bank win, and being the King of the Ring didn't matter much either in the grand scheme of things, Baron Corbin deserves a world title run at this point in his career.

And who should he win the belt from?

Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman and Corbin worked a program on the Road to WrestleMania last year. If recent reports are any indication, the former WWE Champion is expected to return as a heel and work a program with Seth Rollins over the Big Gold Belt. The Scotsman is also reportedly in his final run with the company. (We hope that's not true.)

Former WWE Champion calls Baron Corbin the best heel in the business

After wrestling a well-promoted WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre last year, Baron Corbin was left off the card for this year's event in Hollywood. On the other hand, the Scotsman, one of the biggest stars in the company, wrestled Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental title.

Drew McIntyre spoke highly of Baron Corbin during an interview with Daily Mail UK last month. McIntyre expressed gratitude for the latter's efforts to put the former WWE Champion as a credible foe for Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle:

"It was very cool for Corbin to be cool with it [for McIntyre to kickout of the End of Days], not cool but understanding of it, being at WrestleMania as the baby face on the rise going onto wrestle Thanos in Roman Reigns after that, I had to be propped up as big as possible and everything was going into that character to try and get him ready," McIntyre said. "The heel's job is to do that, and there is no better heel in the company than Corbin, he is a true heel through and through and he is very giving in matches for such big guy." [H/T: Daily Mail]

While Corbin does not necessarily have to be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, the 38-year-old star deserves a run with the top prize at some point in the not-too-distant future.

