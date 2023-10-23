"It’s a time I’d like to forget" - WWE Hall of Famer hated his spell in the company

The WWE Hall of Fame is filled with legends who have made their mark in the business, however, this does not mean all the legends in the exclusive club have always enjoyed working for wrestling’s biggest company. One such name was Ted DiBiase.

The Million Dollar Man is mostly remembered for his run as a heel on WWE television. He also worked as part of the company’s creative team in the mid-2000s, which is almost forgotten. The Hall of Famer was part of the team for less than two years.

During the latest episode of his Everybody’s Got a Pod podcast, Ted DiBiase said he would like to join his fans in forgetting all about this spell in the company. He found being part of the creative team difficult as he felt he was too old school and set in his ways.

“It's a time I'd like to forget [working in WWE creative]," said the Hall of Famer. "When they tried to make me part of the creative team, it was very hard for me, and looking back, where I'm now, I wonder if it was very hard because maybe I'm hard-nosed and I'm from old school and that's the way I learned it." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Ted DiBiase appreciated WWE writers after his time as part of the creative team

The Hall of Famer did recount one positive as a result of being part of the creative team. He noted how things were much more different than from his time, where they would figure out most of the show in the ring, and appreciated the preparation and effort writing for WWE required.

"One thing that it did do in terms of the way I think, it made me appreciate what those people [writers] do every week, I'm an old timer, I'm the last of the old timer age, and a lot of fans say the guys that were in wrestling or in WWF/E from the mid-80s to the mid-90s were the last great era of wrestling. I have a tendency to agree with that only because I was part of it.” [H/T Wrestling INC]

While he could never be a world champion in the company, the 69-year-old is remembered as one of the greatest heels in wrestling.

Ted DiBiase is currently signed to the Stamford-based promotion as a part of their Legends program and still makes appearances around the world apart from hosting his podcast.

What’s your favorite Ted DiBiase moment from his time in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

