"It's a way for WWE and Punk to tell AEW f**k you" - Wrestling legend on CM Punk's possible return to the Stamford-based company

WCW legend Konnan recently addressed the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.

The Best in the World was released from his WWE contract in 2014. He then announced his retirement from in-ring action. However, Punk came out of retirement last year to join AEW. After spending about a year in Tony Khan's promotion, Punk's run could end soon after getting suspended following his involvement in a legit backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed the possibility of seeing Punk back in the Stamford-based company if he leaves AEW.

"I think that a couple of things we have to look at. If they were to bring CM Punk in it would be a major major coup, right? And it's a way to WWE and Punk to tell AEW, 'f**k you', okay. But from what we're hearing, he has a no-compete, so that's not gonna happen because Tony (...) he's not gonna be embarrased like that. You know what I'm saying. He's not gonna let him go and without that no-compete being enforced," he said. (2:36 - 3:07)

Do CM Punk's problems in AEW affect his chances of returning to WWE?

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE on bad terms. He has since stated on several occasions that he was not interested in returning to the Stamford-based company. Several people inside the company were also reportedly against his return.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Punk's actions in AEW justified everyone that did not want him back in the Stamford-based company.

"I also think we have to look at, he left under the worst terms possible. And I think what he did in AEW solidified all the people that didn't want him in there by saying, 'look at what he did over there, you know, wasn't just over here, and you want to bring that back here?'" he added. (3:10 - 3:25)

