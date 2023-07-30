"It's a wonder he wasn't fired on the spot" - Fans riot as former WWE writer reveals dropped plans for Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been one of the top women in WWE over the past several years. A controversial storyline allegedly dropped by the company recently caught the attention of fans.

Lynch made a name for herself in NXT before moving to the main roster. She rose to prominence in 2018 after becoming "The Man" and hasn't looked back ever since. However, she did have some problems reaching the pinnacle of the women's division initially.

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to his podcast to recall that a writer once proposed Lynch go bald as part of an on-screen angle. The idea behind the move would have signified her emotional and mental breakdown in the storyline.

Becky Lynch, however, did not go ahead with the idea as she did not like it. The news quickly reached X, and fans rioted as they weren't happy with how WWE would treat the former double champion.

Fans recently saw Shotzi go bald on television for a potential character change. Many viewers pointed out that she did so to support her sister, who was diagnosed with cancer and recently underwent chemotherapy.

While Shotzi's story makes a lot of sense as it has significant emotional value, the scrapped angle involving Becky Lynch may not have added much to her gimmick.

WWE star Becky Lynch comments on the scrapped storyline

Appearing on Gorilla Position with her husband, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch discussed the abovementioned storyline that was shot down. Rollins asked The Man about the time a writer suggested the latter go bald. In response, the RAW Superstar shared some details about the controversial pitch.

Lynch noted that the writer pitched the story without any rhyme or reason. It was something that came out of the blue, according to the former women's champion.

"Oh, yes! So, this was the whole pitch sent by a writer. It was like - 'What if Becky shaves her head,' and that was pretty much it," said Becky Lynch. [1:00 - 1:10]

The Man added that the pitch did not even mention why or how she would lose her hair. It just said that she should go bald, per Lynch.

"It wasn't that something I did on TV. It wasn't that I lost my hair in a match. It was just, 'What if Becky was bald.'" [1:19 - 1:26]

Lynch added that she was shocked that the writer had no better ideas or a complete story to work with. Thankfully, the creative team did not force the RAW Superstar to continue with the pitched program.

