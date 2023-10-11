"It's not a work" - Former WWE manager expresses concern over Paul Heyman's health after recent appearance

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Paul Heyman's greying hair, which was clearly visible at Fastlane.

Over the last few weeks, Heyman has had a hard time managing The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso on SmackDown has been trying to take over in Roman Reigns' absence, and the duo of Uso and Solo Sikoa have been creating all kinds of chaos on the blue brand. To top that off, The Bloodline lost their tag team match against John Cena and LA Knight at Fastlane. All these factors seem to have been taking a toll on The Wiseman.

During this week's episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that even the announcers started making fun of Heyman's greying hairline.

"The announcers even started talking about it." Jim continued, "Now it's all grey, or what's left of it at least. The announcers started making fun of it. 'Well, Paul's hair has turned grey.' What's going on here? He's aging in front of our eyes."

Cornette explained that Paul Heyman was not just aging in the storyline but also in real life and expressed concern for the former ECW promoter's health.

"Here's the thing, he's really aging. It's not a work... Now he looks like Alfred Hitchcock in his frenzy stage... I'm concerned for Paul's health. It looks like he's doing the revese Benjamin Button thing. It's The Picture of Paul Heyman instead of Dorian Gray. He's literally turning to dust in front of us." [From 02:13 to 03:40]

You can watch the full video here:

Paul Heyman showed up at NXT this week

The Wiseman of The Bloodline marched on to this week's episode of NXT. He was siding with second-generation star Bron Breakker during his match against Carmelo Hayes.

Earlier during the show, Paul Heyman was seen backstage talking with Breakker. He hailed the 25-year-old as a future WrestleMania main eventer. After the former NXT Champion walked off, Heyman called Roman Reigns, signaling some sort of new update that he wanted to pass on to The Tribal Chief.

This is an interesting angle as The Bloodline has been mired in controversy of late, and Roman's absence has been hard on The Wiseman. It will be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has in mind when he returns to SmackDown this Friday.

