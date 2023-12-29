"It was tough" - Recently-released WWE star reveals his reaction to Triple H becoming Head of Creative

Former WWE Superstar Mansoor recently revealed his reaction to Triple H becoming Head of Creative.

The Saudi star was part of the Maximum Male Models stable, which was Vince McMahon's idea. However, when McMahon retired last year, Triple H succeeded him as Head of Creative. Unlike for the 78-year-old, the stable was not among The Games' priorities. While LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri left the group, Mace and Mansoor were released.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor disclosed his reaction to Triple H taking over Creative. He claimed it was tough because he and his partner, Mace, had no relationship with The Game:

"When I found out that, you know, Triple H was going to be Head of Creative, I was like, 'It's tough' because we didn't really have a relationship with Triple H professionally because we weren't on NXT," he said. [25:15 - 25:25]

Mansoor wanted to ask Triple H for an opportunity before he was released from WWE

During the same interview with Denise Salcedo, Mansoor opened up about what he wanted to tell Triple H before he was released from his contract nearly three months ago.

The 28-year-old wanted to remind The Game of his past and ask him to allow him to be himself on-screen:

"I wasn't on NXT and Mace, obviously, he wasn't on NXT. So, we didn't really have that rapport with Triple H. But all I wanted to tell him, and I never got the chance, but all I wanted to tell was like, 'Hunter, I remember when you were my age, you were rolling around in a Hog [inaudible] in mud with Phineas I. Godwinn and you were Hunter Hearst Helmsley pretending to have a British accent. Like, that's me right now. I just want you to know that I'm committed to this gimmick because I'm a good soldier. But if you gave me the chance to be myself, I'll make a tremendous amount of money for this company,'" he said. "But, sadly, you know, not what really happened. But, who knows in the future things could happen. We'll see."

