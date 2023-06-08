"It was wild" - Eva Marie on witnessing backstage altercation between Brock Lesnar and WWE legend

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently recalled witnessing a "wild" backstage altercation between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho.

Eva Marie had two runs in the Stamford-based company. Her first lasted between 2013 and 2017, during which she competed on SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and NXT. The 38-year-old also starred in Total Divas. Although she left to pursue other options, All Red Everything returned to WWE in 2021. However, her second run lasted only a few months as she was released from her contract in November of that year.

In a recent video she posted on her YouTube channel, the former Total Divas star recalled witnessing an altercation between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho backstage. She also pointed out that The Beast Incarnate is "frightening."

"[Can you share any funny or memorable backstage moments from your time in the wrestling industry?] Oh, my gosh. There's so many. But one in particular that sticks out in my head is I'm in Gorilla backstage and Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho just finished their match, and things kind of didn't go as planned. And Brock is definitely frightening. And there was an altercation with him and Chris and Vince and it was wild," she said. [From 06:22 to 06:47]

Check out the entire video below:

Will Eva Marie return to WWE?

Eva Marie was one of the most controversial superstars. The 38-year-old was heavily criticized for her poor in-ring skills. Nevertheless, she is seemingly still open to making another comeback in the future.

After disclosing that she has an ongoing relationship with the Stamford-based company despite her release in a previous YouTube video, Eva Marie revealed that she would like to return to WWE.

[What are your goals and aspirations for the future of your wrestling career?] To always go back and forth with WWE like I am now," she said.

