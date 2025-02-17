Ivar shares interesting message about solo run ahead of WWE RAW

Ivar shared an interesting message about his brief run as a singles star ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ad

The veteran is part of a tag team with Erik known as The War Raiders. The popular duo are the reigning World Tag Team Champions. However, Erik missed a substantial amount of time due to a neck injury, and Ivar had a short stint as a singles star last year.

The 40-year-old challenged Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship on the April 30, 2024, edition of NXT but came up short. Ivar took to his Instagram story today to share highlights from his time as a solo act and noted that he enjoyed it. You can check out the video on his Instagram story by clicking here:

Ad

Trending

"Fondly remembering that singles run," he wrote.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The tag team champion reflected on his singles career ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Ivar's Instagram story]

The War Raiders defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in December 2024 to capture the World Tag Team Championships. McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio challenged the duo for the titles last month on RAW but were defeated. The Irish Ace hit the announce table hard during the bout and suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Ad

Bill Apter reveals he wanted recently released WWE star to manage The War Raiders

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that he would have liked to see Paul Ellering get the chance to manage The War Raiders rather than be released.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter discussed Ellering's release from the company and noted that he was begging his WWE contacts to have him manage The War Raiders. Apter added that Ellering could have taken the tag team to the next level on WWE RAW:

Ad

"Paul Ellering, I was begging my contacts at WWE to put him with the War Raiders. I think Paul was the guy that brought the Road Warriors into even more fame. They worked so well together and he’s got the mouth on him that could take the War Raiders, even though they got the tag team belts, to another level." [From 13:30 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

The War Raiders successfully defended the World Tag Team Championships against The Creed Brothers on the February 10 edition of WWE RAW. Julius and Brutus Creed attacked Erik and Ivar after the match and posed with the titles. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback