Where is WWE RAW tonight? (February 17, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature several top stars, fan favorites, and exciting matches. The upcoming show has also advertised the last qualifying matches for the men's and women's Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The February 17, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The arena, which is home to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, can hold up to 20,000 people for wrestling events.

Spectrum Center has hosted several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion since 2006, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, and more. It was also the location of a couple of premium live events, such as the 2019 Clash of Champions and the 2023 NXT Vengeance Day.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $56.90 to $1,190, while two tickets cost between $56.90 and $561.70.

Ad

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As of this writing, four matches are currently advertised for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode. Two are singles matches, while the remaining will determine the final participants of this year's Elimination Chamber.

The Men's Elimination Chamber already has CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest as the confirmed participants. Tonight, it will be determined who will be the final contestant between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Ad

For the women's division, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi have already qualified for the upcoming premium live event in Toronto, Canada. Tonight, the final spot will be decided between Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week on WWE RAW, AJ Styles was introduced as the newest addition to the roster. However, the warm welcome didn't last long as he was quickly interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Tonight, The Phenomenal One will return to action for the first time since October and face The Judgment Day member in a singles match.

Penta quickly became a fan favorite after debuting on WWE RAW last month. Among the stars he has faced in the past few weeks is Pete Dunne, who also got involved during a singles match with Ludwig Kaiser a couple of weeks ago. Tonight, the former NXT United Kingdom Champion will go head-to-head once again with the luchador.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback