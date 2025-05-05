IYO SKY calls 36-year-old former WWE champion her soulmate

WWE Superstar IYO SKY recently sent a couple of emotional messages on social media after what happened over the past few days.

The current Women's World Champion saw one of her best friends get released. Dakota Kai was one of several superstars who were let go from their contracts on Friday. The two of them were teammates as part of Damage CTRL.

Having sent out a tweet to Kai earlier, SKY took to her official Instagram handle to show more love to the recently released star. She posted a bunch of photos featuring the two of them and called the New Zealander a beautiful person inside and out. The Genius of the Sky also stated that they are soulmates:

"Such a beautiful person inside and out. @imkingkota ✨✨ I love you. We all love you. You and I are soulmates forever.🧡."

It remains to be seen if Dakota Kai's release means Damage CTRL has been disbanded. Kairi Sane and Asuka are both out injured, so there is a lot of doubt over the stable's future. IYO SKY has been doing well on her own, so perhaps The Kabuki Warriors might return as a separate tag team.

List of WWE Superstars who left the company in May 2024 so far

Many WWE stars got released at the start of this month. This includes names from both the main roster and NXT. Here is a list of them:

Braun Strowman

Dakota Kai

Shayna Baszler

Kayden Carter

Katana Chance

Cora Jade

Gigi Dolin

Eddy Thorpe

Jakara Jackson

Riley Osborne

Joe Coffey

Mark Coffey

Wolfgang

Oro Mensah

Javier Bernal

Dani Palmer

Elsewhere, Shotzi will also leave WWE after the company opted not to renew her contract. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion confirmed that she still has a few months left on her contract on X/Twitter, before deleting the tweet.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes everyone affected by the latest round of WWE releases all the best in whatever they do next.

