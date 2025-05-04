Shotzi mysteriously deletes bold future update following WWE exit

Shotzi mysteriously deleted a post following her WWE departure. The veteran was moved to the alumni section on the company's website and took a shot at WWE earlier today on social media.

The promotion released several stars ahead of this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Shotzi was not released, but she has reportedly been informed that the company will not be renewing her contract when it expires.

As pointed out by Fightful, the former champion shared a post today on her official X account stating that she was ready to compete full-time once her WWE contract comes to an end later this year.

"Just to clarify, I still have a good amount of time on my contract. But come July I will be full time balls to the walls!" wrote the veteran. [H/T: Fightful]

She then shared a similar post but omitted the details about her contract, as seen in the post below.

"I am about to dominate! Lets get busy! [email protected]," she wrote.

The 33-year-old had the most success of her WWE career while she was in NXT. She captured the Women's Tag Team Championship once alongside Ember Moon, who is now known as ROH Women's Champion Athena.

Shotzi opens up about a major WWE storyline

Shotzi recently discussed shaving her head during her rivalry against Damage CTRL in 2023.

In an interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted that her sister was battling cancer at the time, and she asked WWE if she could shave her head as part of the storyline, and Triple H quickly approved the idea.

"I still haven't really talked about it. My sister was going through chemotherapy and she started losing her hair. And she told me that she didn't want to wait for it to all fall off, she's just going to shave it off and I immediately went to Hunter and like 'Hey, my sister is going through chemo, and like I want to support her and I want to be there for her and I want to shave my hair too. Can we not make it weird and make it part of a storyline? So that I just don't show up one day with no hair.' And he was totally for it." [13:00 - 13:40]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell what the future holds for Shotzi and if she will sign with another promotion once her contract expires.

