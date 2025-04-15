IYO SKY puts two major WWE stars on notice after RAW

IYO SKY is heading into WrestleMania 41 as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. After the latest episode of RAW, she issued a stern warning to her 'Mania opponents on social media.

The Genius of The SKY will defend her Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas this weekend. Initially, only The EST was set to face the Damage CTRL member at The Show of Shows.

However, The Eradicator's constant brawls with Belair and SKY forced RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to make it a Triple Threat bout. All three women didn't make their physical appearances on the go-home edition of RAW on April 14, 2025; instead, they were featured in separate pre-taped vignettes in which they blasted each other.

On X (formerly Twitter), IYO SKY sent a warning message to her rivals. The 34-year-old star also shared the video of her promo package from RAW, in which she declared her intention to make Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley remember her as the Women's World Champion and promised to beat them at WrestleMania.

"This message is for @BiancaBelairWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE!" she wrote.

WWE veteran points out IYO SKY's "recipe for success"

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about the Japanese star's current run in the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE writer discussed this during an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast.

According to Russo, IYO SKY's perceived strong work ethic and association with influential figures were the ingredients for her success.

"Two things, bro. They think she's a great worker, and the 'marks' are with her. That's it, period. That's the recipe for success. The 'marks' are with you, and you're a good little worker. That's all you need, man!" he said.

Last year, at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia, The Genius of The SKY lost the WWE Women's Championship to Bayley. That being said, only time will tell if the Damage CTRL member can retain her Women's World Title against Ripley and Belair this year.

