IYO SKY sends heartfelt message following major win outside of WWE

IYO SKY sent a heartfelt message today on social media ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The former champion teamed up with Rhea Ripley to defeat The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Crown Jewel 2025.The Genius of the SKY battled Mayu Iwatani today in a match at Marigold Grand Destiny. SKY emerged victorious and took to social media to send a heartfelt message following the match. She also shared several photos from the bout, and you can check them out in the Instagram post below.&quot;It's nostalgic, it's warm, it hurts, it's painful, it's comforting. It was a heartbreaking game to end. I'm so glad I'm playing pro wrestling. Marigold Bilateral Tournament. Past ・present ・future.. All of it was shining🏵️ Thank you very much!! See you soon! ✨✨,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephanie Vaquer defeated SKY at Wrestlepalooza last month to capture the vacant Women's World Championship. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at WWE Evolution 2025 and pinned SKY to become champion. However, The Glow had to relinquish her title after it was revealed that she was pregnant.Former WWE writer criticizes IYO SKYVince Russo recently shared that he was not a fan of IYO SKY's ability as an actor on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized a segment featuring Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. He noted that it was difficult to understand them due to their accents and suggested that the segment was not realistic.&quot;This is your opener for RAW. Two women with very, very heavy accents that you cannot understand either one of them. They are both horrible, horrible, horrible over-the-top actors. And this is what you're opening the show. When I say terrible actor, what I'm saying is it's the scene is not real and the scene is not believable. Because if this were real life and this were really going on, people would not talk this way to each other. That's my point,&quot; Russo said.Iann 🇵🇷 @IyosMoonsaultLINKIYO SKY BEAT MAYU IWATANI IN AMAZING MATCH #pw_mgIt will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for IYO SKY in the weeks ahead on RAW.